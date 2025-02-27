Prof John Lamola Appointed as SAA Group CEO for Two-Year Term

Professor John Lamola has been officially appointed as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of South African Airways (SAA) for a two-year term, the South African Cabinet confirmed on Thursday. The announcement was made by Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, during a post-Cabinet media briefing held in Cape Town.

The appointment follows Lamola’s tenure as acting CEO, during which he played a pivotal role in stabilizing and strengthening the airline’s operations. Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, extended her congratulations to Lamola, acknowledging his leadership in guiding SAA through a critical recovery phase.

“The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, has congratulated Prof John Lamola on his appointment as Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of South African Airways (SAA), as approved by Cabinet on Wednesday, the 26th of February 2025,” the Department of Transport announced in a statement.

Minister Creecy highlighted Lamola’s achievements over the past two years, noting that he successfully oversaw the conclusion of three years of outstanding audits. His leadership also resulted in SAA declaring profits in the 2023 financial year—its first profitable year after a prolonged period of financial struggles.

“Under his leadership, SAA has expanded its operations significantly, resuming flights across domestic, regional, and international routes,” the department stated.

Lamola’s appointment is seen as a vote of confidence in his ability to continue SAA’s strategic turnaround, ensuring financial stability and growth in an increasingly competitive aviation market. His leadership will be instrumental in steering the airline towards sustained profitability and operational efficiency over the next two years.