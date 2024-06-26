Sports Headlines: Guardians' Winning Streak, Messi's Rest, and more!

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Guardians top O's for 7th straight win

Jose Ramirez smacked a three-run home run to fuel an early offensive outburst and the Cleveland Guardians held on to win their seventh game in a row, edging the host Baltimore Orioles 10-8 on Tuesday night. Gunnar Henderson blasted his 25th homer of the season for the first of the Orioles' four long balls, but Baltimore's losing streak reached five games.

Soccer-Messi may skip Argentina's Copa America game v Peru to rest

Lionel Messi may sit out Argentina's next Copa America game against Peru to rest a sore thigh with his team already qualified for the next round after two wins. Messi, who turned 37 this week and has been suffering muscle niggles, required brief medical treatment on his thigh during Argentina's 1-0 victory over Chile at the U.S.-hosted tournament.

Glen Sather retires after 24 years with Rangers, 5 Cups with Oilers

Hockey Hall of Fame member Glen Sather announced his retirement on Wednesday as the senior adviser to the owner and alternate governor of the New York Rangers. Sather, 80, has been with the Rangers since June 2000 after being named as the team's president and general manager. He served as the club's GM for 14 years and president for 19 before moving into his advisory role five years ago. All together, Sather has spent a total of six decades in hockey as a player, head coach and front office executive.

Boxing-Britons Joshua and Dubois to fight for IBF heavyweight belt in September

Anthony Joshua will fight fellow Briton Daniel Dubois for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) heavyweight belt on Sept. 21 at Wembley in London, promoters announced on Wednesday, after Oleksandr Usyk was forced to vacate the belt. With Usyk set to fight Tyson Fury in a rematch in December, the Ukrainian was forced to vacate IBF belt as a result, just five weeks after becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion with a split-decision victory.

NHL-Oilers' heartbreak extends Canada's Stanley Cup drought to 31 years

Canadians woke up on Tuesday scratching their heads in disbelief as the Edmonton Oilers' 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in a winner-take-all game extended the hockey-obsessed nation's Stanley Cup drought to 31 years. For this year's Stanley Cup Final, NHL fans across Canada put aside historical club rivalries in favour of supporting an Edmonton team that featured 24 Canadian-born players on their 34-man roster, including human highlight reel Connor McDavid.

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani chases history in clash vs. White Sox

Shohei Ohtani has played only 78 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he already holds a place in team lore. Ohtani can establish a frachise record if he drives in a run during Wednesday's visit to the struggling Chicago White Sox.

US swim great Phelps tells Congress that Olympic anti-doping efforts fall short

U.S. swimming great Michael Phelps told a congressional panel on Tuesday that anti-doping measures "have fallen short" in a case involving Chinese swimmers ahead of this summer's Paris Olympics. Phelps, fellow gold medalist Allison Schmitt and Travis Tygart, chief executive for the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, testified to lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations about the measures led by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Olympics-Morgan left out of U.S. soccer squad, likely ending international career

Alex Morgan, one of the last links to the great U.S. women's soccer team dynasty, was left out of the Paris U.S. Olympic squad on Wednesday, likely signalling the end of her international career. It will be the first time since the 2008 Olympics that forward Morgan will not suit up for the U.S. in a major competition.

Soccer-History littered with poor starts that turned into success

In terms of performance, if not points, England have had a wretched start to Euro 2024, but they, along with a host of others, have shown previously that fans should not be too quick to write off their prospects on the back of a grim group stage. England's greatest triumph, winning the World Cup in 1966, came after they were panned for a feeble opening goalless draw against Uruguay, with manager Alf Ramsey setting a 58-year template for justifying the team's efforts in the face of media criticism.

Reports: Lakers prep pitch, 3-year max deal for LeBron James

LeBron James can take his talents elsewhere by declining a $51.4 million option in his contract for the 2024-25 season before Sunday's deadline, but the Lakers are looking to reroute the 39-year-old back to Los Angeles with a new three-year max offer, according to ESPN. James can be offered no more than a three-year deal under the NBA's rule limiting the length of contracts teams can offer players over age 38.

