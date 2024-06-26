Left Menu

Shivam Dube replaces injured Nitish Reddy in India's squad for Zimbabwe

The Men's Selection Committee named Shivam Dube as a replacement for the injured Nitish Reddy in India's squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 23:34 IST
Shivam Dube (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Kumar Reddy will have to wait to don India jersey as he was replaced by Shivam Dube in the India squad for the upcoming five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe in July. "The Men's Selection Committee named Shivam Dube as a replacement for the injured Nitish Reddy in India's squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in an official statement on Wednesday.

The BCCI Medical Team will monitor Nitish Reddy's progress. Reddy earlier received the maiden India call-up after his impressive Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2024 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), slamming 302 runs at a strike rate of 142.92 while also taking three wickets.

Dube has played some valuable innings during the ICC T20 World Cup, including an unbeaten 31 against the USA, and 34 against Bangladesh. Dube also joined Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson as the players from India's T20 WC squad who are also travelling to Zimbabwe.

Earlier, India announced a 15-member squad for the tour of Zimbabwe. Opener Shubman Gill has been named as the captain for the tour and will lead a new-look India side for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in early July following the T20 World Cup 2024. The first match of the five-game series will be played on July 6 at the Harare Sports Club and the second will be held at the same venue the next day. The last T20I will be played on July 14 at Harare Sports Club.

India's updated squad: duhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande and Shivam Dube. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

