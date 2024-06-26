Left Menu

Rashid Khan Reprimanded After Afghanistan's Historic T20 World Cup Win

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan was reprimanded by the ICC for showing dissent towards teammate Karim Janat during a crucial T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh. Rashid's performance helped Afghanistan reach the semi-finals for the first time. The team will face South Africa next.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 23:55 IST
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday for showing dissent towards a team mate during his side's Twenty20 World Cup Group 1 win over Bangladesh. The incident occurred during the final over, with the 25-year-old showing his frustration towards fellow all-rounder Karim Janat for declining a second run by throwing his bat.

Rashid scored 19 runs off 10 balls to help Afghanistan reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup for the first time after an eight-run victory over Bangladesh under the Duckworth Lewis System (DLS) in St. Vincent on Monday. They joined India as the qualifiers from Group 1.

Rashid admitted the offence and accepted the sanction, meaning there will be no formal hearing, the ICC said. Afghanistan will face South Africa in the semi-final later on Wednesday in Trinidad and Tobago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

