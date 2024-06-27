Bolivia's Must-Win Copa Clash: Can Zago Outsmart Uruguay?

Bolivia will have to play a solid game to keep their Copa America hopes alive on Thursday when they face Uruguay, one of the best teams in the world and the best in South America, coach Antonio Carlos Zago said ahead of their second group-stage match. Taking points against CONMEBOL rivals Uruguay is vital for Bolivia with their knockout stages chances on the line following their 2-0 defeat to the United States in their Group C opener on Sunday.

Brazilian coach Zago knows his team will have to step up their game against Marcelo Bielsa's side at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. "Tomorrow we are going to play against one of the best teams in the world at the moment, perhaps the best team in South America because they finished the year playing very well, and this year they are also playing well," Zago told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We have to be focused from the start, aware of everything to play a great game. The players are leaving everything on the pitch, trying to improve. "This is important for us, and a good result against Uruguay would be even more important because they are a great team."

Bolivia last faced Uruguay in November, falling 3-0 in Montevideo in the South American World Cup qualifying tournament, where they stand second-to-last with just one win and five defeats. Meanwhile, Uruguay, who beat Panama 3-1 in their first Copa match, are second in the qualifiers, trailing only Argentina, whom they also defeated back in November.

Zago, however, believes his side can find a weakness in their opponents. "Every team has a weak side. We will try to exploit it in the match," he said. "Uruguay is a team that presses a lot, with intense players, but we have worked hard to play a good game and again try to win."

