Left Menu

Ecuador Keeps Copa America Hopes Alive with Crucial Win

Ecuador boosted their Copa America quarter-final chances by defeating Jamaica 3-1 in Las Vegas. A Jamaica own goal, a penalty by Kendry Paez, and a late goal from Alan Minda secured the win. Jamaica's Michail Antonio scored their first-ever Copa America goal, but they remain on the brink of elimination.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 06:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 06:25 IST
Ecuador Keeps Copa America Hopes Alive with Crucial Win
AI Generated Representative Image

Ecuador kept their hopes of qualifying for the Copa America quarter-finals alive with a 3-1 win over Jamaica in Las Vegas on Wednesday that left the 'Reggae Boyz' on the brink of elimination.

Ecuador went ahead in the 13th minute via a Jamaica own goal, when Piero Hincapie's cross from the left was deflected off Kasey Palmer's shin into the net. The South Americans doubled the lead via a Kendry Paez penalty kick just before the interval after a handball by Gregory Leigh, before Alan Minda killed off the contest in the 91st minute with a goal from a classic counter-attack.

Jamaica halved the deficit shortly after halftime, scoring their first-ever Copa America goal in their eighth match in the tournament following a corner. Ethan Pinnock's effort was blocked by the Ecuador defence but the rebound fell to Michail Antonio, who rifled the ball into the net.

They thought they had earned a penalty themselves in the 73rd minute when referee Cristian Garay was sent to the monitor to check for a possible handball by Alan Franco, but the referee decided not to award a spot kick. Victory gave Ecuador, who were beaten by Venezuela in their Group B opener, their first points of the tournament, moving them level on three each with Mexico and Venezuela.

The top two teams from the group will progress to the quarter-finals. Jamaica lost their opener to Mexico and must now win their final group game against Venezuela to have any hope of advancing.

They will be knocked out irrespective of that result if Mexico and Venezuela draw or Venezuela beat Mexico when they play later on Wednesday. Jamaica play Venezuela in Austin, Texas and Mexico face Ecuador in Glendale, Arizona in the final round of Group B matches on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024