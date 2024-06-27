Elaine Thompson-Herah Withdraws from Jamaican Championships Due to Injury

Five-times Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah has withdrawn from the Jamaican national championships and will be unable to defend her sprint titles at the Paris Olympics due to injury, her management agency said in a statement on Wednesday. The sprinter is only the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic sprint doubles when she retained her 100m and 200m titles in Tokyo, finished last in her season-opening 100m last month, clocking 11.30 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.

She last competed in the 200m in April 2023 and appeared to sustain an injury during the 100m at the NYC Grand Prix earlier this month, finishing in 11.48. The athletics competition at the Paris Olympics takes place from Aug. 1-11 at the Stade de France.

