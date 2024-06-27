Proteas Break T20 Finals Jinx: An Emotional Journey

Graeme Smith and Dale Steyn experienced a rollercoaster of emotions as South Africa broke the jinx at ICC events, progressing to their maiden T20 World Cup final. The Proteas secured a historic nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the semifinals held in Tarouba, Trinidad, marking a significant triumph after seven previous semifinal setbacks.

Former captain Graeme Smith couldn't contain his excitement, expressing his joy on X: 'We are in the finals. Couldn't be happier for @AidzMarkaram and the team, one more to go,' tagging current skipper Aiden Markram in his post.

Similarly, Dale Steyn, revered as one of the premier fast bowlers of his time, praised the team's performance: 'It's emotional down here. We're into a final. Proteas with the bit between their teeth! It's been destructive poetry in motion. Beautiful to watch,' he penned on X.

The South African government joined in the celebrations, congratulating the team for their milestone achievement. 'Congratulations @ProteasMenCSA on reaching the finals in the T20 World Cup for the first time beating Afghanistan by 9 wickets,' read a statement. Despite their defeat, the Afghanistan Cricket Board commended the Proteas and reflected on their own team's sterling performance throughout the tournament.

