Left Menu

Proteas Break T20 Finals Jinx: An Emotional Journey

Graeme Smith and Dale Steyn are overjoyed as South Africa enters its first T20 World Cup final after a decisive win against Afghanistan. The team's journey to the final, overcoming past semifinal disappointments, has elicited emotional reactions from cricket legends and national officials.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-06-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 10:15 IST
Proteas Break T20 Finals Jinx: An Emotional Journey
Graeme Smith
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Graeme Smith and Dale Steyn experienced a rollercoaster of emotions as South Africa broke the jinx at ICC events, progressing to their maiden T20 World Cup final. The Proteas secured a historic nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the semifinals held in Tarouba, Trinidad, marking a significant triumph after seven previous semifinal setbacks.

Former captain Graeme Smith couldn't contain his excitement, expressing his joy on X: 'We are in the finals. Couldn't be happier for @AidzMarkaram and the team, one more to go,' tagging current skipper Aiden Markram in his post.

Similarly, Dale Steyn, revered as one of the premier fast bowlers of his time, praised the team's performance: 'It's emotional down here. We're into a final. Proteas with the bit between their teeth! It's been destructive poetry in motion. Beautiful to watch,' he penned on X.

The South African government joined in the celebrations, congratulating the team for their milestone achievement. 'Congratulations @ProteasMenCSA on reaching the finals in the T20 World Cup for the first time beating Afghanistan by 9 wickets,' read a statement. Despite their defeat, the Afghanistan Cricket Board commended the Proteas and reflected on their own team's sterling performance throughout the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024