ANTA Unveils Carbon-Neutral Uniforms for Chinese Athletes Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

On June 25, 2024, ANTA, a leading brand in China's sportswear industry, collaborated with the Chinese Olympic Committee to unveil the carbon-neutral official uniforms for the Chinese Sports Delegation at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. The ceremony, held at Shougang in Beijing, featured notable figures including Mr. Zhou Jinqiang from China's General Administration of Sport and Olympic athletes.

Designed with a blend of classic Chinese elements like 'Loong scales' and 'Loong whiskers,' the uniforms represent China's rich culture and the vibrant spirit of its athletes. Made from recycled fibers, these outfits mark China's first carbon-neutral official uniforms, certified by authoritative institutions.

ANTA has also launched the 'Mountain and River Project,' encouraging sports enthusiasts to collect discarded plastic bottles for recycling into uniform materials, contributing significantly to carbon reduction. This effort underscores ANTA's commitment to sustainability and cultural heritage, presenting a new era of Chinese culture to the world.

