Mirabai Chanu Eyes Glory in Paris: Aiming for 90kg Snatch Lift

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is setting her sights on a remarkable lift of above 90kg in the snatch event at next month's Paris Games. Following a six-month lay-off due to hip tendonitis, Chanu is taking a cautious approach to training.

At the Phuket World Cup in April, Chanu made a commendable return to competition, lifting a total of 184kg. She remains resolved that a total lift below 200kg won't secure a medal in Paris, a target she's pursuing with the guidance of her coach Vijay Kumar Sharma.

Chanu acknowledges the pressures accompanying her Tokyo success but stays committed to delivering her best performance in Paris. Training in NNIS, Patiala, she continues to focus on gradual progress, underscored by her recent recovery and learning how to prevent future injuries.

