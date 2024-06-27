Left Menu

Mirabai Chanu Eyes Glory in Paris: Aiming for 90kg Snatch Lift

Mirabai Chanu, an Olympic silver medallist weightlifter, is aiming to lift above 90kg in the snatch at next month's Paris Games. Chanu, recovering from a hip tendonitis, is undergoing measured training to achieve her goal. She’s focused on securing a medal, driven by the lessons learned from her injury.

Updated: 27-06-2024 18:56 IST
Mirabai Chanu
  • Country:
  • India

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is setting her sights on a remarkable lift of above 90kg in the snatch event at next month's Paris Games. Following a six-month lay-off due to hip tendonitis, Chanu is taking a cautious approach to training.

At the Phuket World Cup in April, Chanu made a commendable return to competition, lifting a total of 184kg. She remains resolved that a total lift below 200kg won't secure a medal in Paris, a target she's pursuing with the guidance of her coach Vijay Kumar Sharma.

Chanu acknowledges the pressures accompanying her Tokyo success but stays committed to delivering her best performance in Paris. Training in NNIS, Patiala, she continues to focus on gradual progress, underscored by her recent recovery and learning how to prevent future injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

