Ralf Rangnick Revives His Legacy with Austria at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo once said he'd never heard of Ralf Rangnick, and Manchester United fans hold few fond memories of his brief stint at the Premier League club. However, Rangnick is reviving his legacy at Euro 2024. Under his guidance, Austria has emerged as one of the tournament's surprise packages, topping a group that included powerhouses France and the Netherlands.

Known for his solid reputation in Germany, where he earned the nickname 'the Professor,' Rangnick has long been recognized for his innovative 'gegenpressing' style. This method has influenced coaches like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. Despite a challenging period as interim manager of Manchester United, Rangnick's coaching credentials are shining through with Austria, which wasn't initially considered a favorite for the Euros.

Bayern Munich even eyed Rangnick as Tuchel's successor, but he chose to stay with Austria. His impact was clear as Austria advanced to the knockout phase, set to face Turkey. Rangnick's tactical acumen and leadership have reinvigorated his career, solidifying his reputation in European soccer.

