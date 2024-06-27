Left Menu

Ralf Rangnick Revives His Legacy with Austria at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed him, and his tenure at Manchester United was forgettable. However, Ralf Rangnick is rewriting his legacy at Euro 2024 with Austria emerging as surprise contenders, topping a group with France and the Netherlands. Rangnick's tactical prowess has shined, leading Austria to the knockout stage.

PTI | Duesseldorf | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:18 IST
Ralf Rangnick Revives His Legacy with Austria at Euro 2024
Ralf Rangnick

Cristiano Ronaldo once said he'd never heard of Ralf Rangnick, and Manchester United fans hold few fond memories of his brief stint at the Premier League club. However, Rangnick is reviving his legacy at Euro 2024. Under his guidance, Austria has emerged as one of the tournament's surprise packages, topping a group that included powerhouses France and the Netherlands.

Known for his solid reputation in Germany, where he earned the nickname 'the Professor,' Rangnick has long been recognized for his innovative 'gegenpressing' style. This method has influenced coaches like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. Despite a challenging period as interim manager of Manchester United, Rangnick's coaching credentials are shining through with Austria, which wasn't initially considered a favorite for the Euros.

Bayern Munich even eyed Rangnick as Tuchel's successor, but he chose to stay with Austria. His impact was clear as Austria advanced to the knockout phase, set to face Turkey. Rangnick's tactical acumen and leadership have reinvigorated his career, solidifying his reputation in European soccer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024