Kiran Pahal Shatters Timing to Qualify for Paris Olympics

Haryana's Kiran Pahal qualified for the Paris Olympics in the women's 400 metres with a 50.92-second semifinal run at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships. She became the second Indian woman to finish under 51 seconds, surpassing the qualifying mark of 50.95 seconds, outpacing competitors Devy Aniba Zala and Sneha K.

PTI | Panchkula | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:35 IST
Haryana's Kiran Pahal has secured a berth for the Paris Olympics in the women's 400 metres by clocking an impressive 50.92 seconds during the semifinal at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships on Thursday.

Pahal's performance surpassed the qualifying mark of 50.95 seconds. This timing marks her personal best for the season and makes her the second Indian woman to finish the race in under 51 seconds.

She bested her rivals, including Devy Aniba Zala of Gujarat, who finished with a distant 53.44 seconds, and Kerala's Sneha K, who placed third with 53.51 seconds.

