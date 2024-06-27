Left Menu

Tvesa leads contingent of five Indians in Switzerland; Diksha takes week off

Tvesa Malik has been finding her form back and it started with the Dormy Open in Helsingborg, where she logged a Tied-10th finish and after that made cuts in the Italian Open and Czech Ladies Open, where she was Tied-25th. After getting a fair number of starts following re-ranking, she is currently 76th on the Merit list, she needs to be in Top-80 to ensure a card for 2025

India golfer Tvesa Malik (Image: LET). Image Credit: ANI
Tvesa Malik is among the five Indian players in the field this week at the Swiss Ladies Open at Golfpark Holzhausern in Switzerland. Tvesa has been finding her form back and it started with the Dormy Open in Helsingborg, where she logged a Tied-10th finish and after that made cuts in the Italian Open and Czech Ladies Open, where she was Tied-25th. After getting a fair number of starts following re-ranking, she is currently 76th on the Merit list, she needs to be in Top-80 to ensure a card for 2025.

The others in the field at the Swiss Ladies Open are Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall. Ridhima Dilawari and Seher Atwal. Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs, the top two Indians on the LET this season, have taken a break this week. Olympic-bound Diksha had a fever and a stiff neck while playing Czech Ladies.

Vani Kapoor has played a few events this season but not had a Top-10, while Amandeep Drall and Ridhima have had limited appearances. Seher makes her first start on LET this season. Chiara Tamburlini is ready to go in her home event at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open. The 24-year-old rookie tees up as the domestic favourite at Golfpark Holzhausern sitting fourth in the Ladies European Tour (LET) Order of Merit. Tamburlini, the winner of this year's Joburg Ladies Open, is now excited about the challenge as she looks to kick on with the remainder of the season.

The Swiss star had enjoyed a magnificent start to her debut season winning in South Africa, finishing runner-up at the Jabra Ladies Open, and registering two more top-10s to climb to the top of the rookie standings. (ANI)

