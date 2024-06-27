Kiran Pahal's Heroic Leap to Olympic Qualification

In a turn of events that caught many by surprise, Haryana athlete Kiran Pahal qualified for the Paris Olympics on Thursday. She clocked a personal best time of 50.92 seconds in the women's 400m event on the opening day of the National Inter-State Championships.

Pahal's time surpassed the automatic Olympic qualification mark of 50.95 seconds. This achievement makes the 23-year-old the first Indian female quarter-miler to qualify for the Olympics since 2016. She not only won her semifinal heat but also became the second fastest Indian female 400m runner of all time.

Despite coming from a background of poverty and facing numerous personal challenges, Kiran's Olympic qualification is a life-changing moment. "I never thought I would qualify for the Olympics," she said, adding that she now seeks sponsorship to aid her preparation for the global event.

