Rohit Sharma's Half-Century Shines Despite England's Spin Magic in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

In a thrilling T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scored an impressive half-century. Despite the England spinners' brilliant performance, India managed to post an above-par score of 171 for seven.

Sharma, who struck six elegant boundaries and two sixes in his 39-ball 57, was ably supported by Suryakumar Yadav's quick 47 off 36 balls. However, heavy rains disrupted their momentum after eight overs. Both batsmen added a crucial 73 runs for the third wicket.

Virat Kohli faltered again, contributing just nine runs, bringing his tally to 75 runs from seven games. Nevertheless, the tail-enders stepped up, with Hardik Pandya's blitzkrieg 23 off 13 balls and vital contributions from Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel ensuring India crossed the average score on a slow Providence Stadium track.

