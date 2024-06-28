Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Half-Century Shines Despite England's Spin Magic in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

Rohit Sharma scored a half-century, leading India to a score of 171/7 in the T20 World Cup semi-final. Despite England spinners' tight bowling, contributions from Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and other Indian batsmen helped achieve a competitive total.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 28-06-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 00:12 IST
In a thrilling T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scored an impressive half-century. Despite the England spinners' brilliant performance, India managed to post an above-par score of 171 for seven.

Sharma, who struck six elegant boundaries and two sixes in his 39-ball 57, was ably supported by Suryakumar Yadav's quick 47 off 36 balls. However, heavy rains disrupted their momentum after eight overs. Both batsmen added a crucial 73 runs for the third wicket.

Virat Kohli faltered again, contributing just nine runs, bringing his tally to 75 runs from seven games. Nevertheless, the tail-enders stepped up, with Hardik Pandya's blitzkrieg 23 off 13 balls and vital contributions from Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel ensuring India crossed the average score on a slow Providence Stadium track.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

