Elderly Volunteer and Record-Breaking Collector Make Soccer History

Euro 2024's oldest volunteer, 89-year-old Reiner Spankuch, brings smiles to fans at Leipzig Stadium. Meanwhile, Brazilian Cassio Brandao, with his Guinness World Records title, proudly owns the world's largest soccer shirt collection, boasting 6,101 pieces including rare jerseys from legends like Pele and Ronaldo.

Updated: 28-06-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-Age is but a number for Euro 2024's oldest volunteer

Luka Modric is the tournament's oldest goalscorer and Cristiano Ronaldo has now played at six European Championships but neither can get even close to Euro 2024's oldest volunteer. With a foam finger on his hand and a smile on his face, 89-year-old Reiner Spankuch helps guide football fans from all over Europe to their seats at Leipzig Stadium.

Soccer-6,101 pieces of history: Brazilian owns world's largest shirt collection

Brazilian Cassio Brandao walks through rooms filled with clothes racks that in April made him a Guinness World Records title holder as the owner of the world's largest collection of soccer shirts. From rare Pele jerseys to a 1998 World Cup shirt signed by Ronaldo, the 41-year-old Google employee has amassed a total 6,101 shirts since he started collecting them in 2000.

