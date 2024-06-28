India is proud: Former Rajasthan CM Gehlot hails Team India's win over England

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot showered praise on Team India after the 68-run win over England in the second semi-final match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in Guyana. Axar was named the 'Player of the Match' after his stupendous performance in the second innings. He bagged three wickets for 23 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 5.80.

Gehlot took to his official X account and said that Team India hoisted the blue jersey after the win over England in the semi-final match. He also praised Team India's excellent fielding and aggressive batting in the match. The former Rajasthan CM sent his best wishes to the Men in Blue for their upcoming final match of the marquee event.

"Blue jersey, sky blue. The whole of India is feeling proud. In the 20-20 World Cup Cricket Semi-Final, Team India has hoisted the blue jersey to the blue sky by winning with disciplined bowling, excellent fielding and aggressive batting. Hearty congratulations to Captain Rohit Sharma and the entire team for this victory and best wishes for the final. Jai Hind," Gehlot wrote on X. Recapping the match, Jos Buttler-led England won the toss and decided to bowl against Rohit Sharma's India.

Rohit Sharma (57 runs from 39 balls, 6 fours and 2 sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (47 runs from 36 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) helped India power to 171/7. Hardik Pandya (23 runs from 13 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (17* runs from 9 balls, 2 fours) also played a supporting role in the first inning. Chris Jordan led the England bowling attack after he bagged three wickets and gave away 37 runs in his three-over spell.

During the run chase, England failed to understand the nature of the surface and eventually could only reach a total of 103 in 16.4 overs. Harry Brook (25 runs from 19 balls, 3 fours) and Jos Buttler (23 runs from 15 balls, 4 fours) were the only standout batters for the Three Lions. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian bowling attack with both of them picking up three wickets in their respective spells and helping India clinch a 68-run win. Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets while defending the 172-run target.

The final of the T20 World Cup is now perfectly set as the clash between the unbeaten sides, India and South Africa, is set to take place in Barbados on Saturday. (ANI)

