Left Menu

Iga Swiatek's Tough First-Round Challenge at Wimbledon

Wimbledon top seed Iga Swiatek faces a challenging first-round match against American player Sofia Kenin. Swiatek, the world number one and five-time Grand Slam champion, aims for her first Wimbledon title on the grass courts. The draw also includes notable matchups featuring champions like Victoria Azarenka and Sloane Stephens.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:23 IST
Iga Swiatek's Tough First-Round Challenge at Wimbledon
Iga Swiatek
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Wimbledon top seed Iga Swiatek was handed on Friday a tricky first-round test at Wimbledon as the world number one was drawn against American Sofia Kenin. The five-time Grand Slam champion, looking for her first Wimbledon title, will need to quickly get up to speed on the grass courts against the 2020 Australian Open champion.

Czech reigning champion Marketa Vondrousova, seeded sixth and in the same quarter of the draw as Swiatek, will open against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Second seed Coco Gauff will play in an all-American first round tie against Caroline Dolehide while third seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on American Emina Bektas.

Some other notable first-round draws in the women's singles include a clash of Grand Slam champions as Victoria Azarenka faces Sloane Stephens while British wildcard Emma Raducanu is up against Russian 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024