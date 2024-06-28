India Dominates Day 1: Women's Test Against South Africa
On Friday, the Indian women's cricket team achieved an impressive 525 for 4 wickets in 98 overs against South Africa on Day 1 of their Test match. Outstanding performances were shown by Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues.
- Country:
- India
In an electrifying start to the Women's Test between India and South Africa in India, the host team put up a formidable 525 for 4 wickets in 98 overs on Friday, Day 1.
Shafali Verma was the standout performer with a staggering 205 runs before being run out. Smriti Mandhana also showcased her talent with an outstanding 149, while Jemimah Rodrigues contributed a crucial 55.
The South African bowlers struggled to contain the Indian batters, with Delmi Tucker and Nadine de Klerk being the only ones to take wickets. The scoreboard showed a promising start for India with Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh still unbeaten at the crease.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Smriti Mandhana's Heroic Century Leads India to Resounding ODI Victory
Smriti Mandhana's Heroic Century Rescues India
India Triumphs in Women's ODI Against South Africa: Smriti Mandhana Shines
Smriti Mandhana's terrific ton powers India to 265/8 against South Africa in 1st ODI
Smriti Mandhana's Gritty Century Saves India in First Women's ODI Against South Africa