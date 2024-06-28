Left Menu

India Dominates Day 1: Women's Test Against South Africa

On Friday, the Indian women's cricket team achieved an impressive 525 for 4 wickets in 98 overs against South Africa on Day 1 of their Test match. Outstanding performances were shown by Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:18 IST
India Dominates Day 1: Women's Test Against South Africa
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying start to the Women's Test between India and South Africa in India, the host team put up a formidable 525 for 4 wickets in 98 overs on Friday, Day 1.

Shafali Verma was the standout performer with a staggering 205 runs before being run out. Smriti Mandhana also showcased her talent with an outstanding 149, while Jemimah Rodrigues contributed a crucial 55.

The South African bowlers struggled to contain the Indian batters, with Delmi Tucker and Nadine de Klerk being the only ones to take wickets. The scoreboard showed a promising start for India with Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh still unbeaten at the crease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024