India Dominates Day 1: Women's Test Against South Africa

In an electrifying start to the Women's Test between India and South Africa in India, the host team put up a formidable 525 for 4 wickets in 98 overs on Friday, Day 1.

Shafali Verma was the standout performer with a staggering 205 runs before being run out. Smriti Mandhana also showcased her talent with an outstanding 149, while Jemimah Rodrigues contributed a crucial 55.

The South African bowlers struggled to contain the Indian batters, with Delmi Tucker and Nadine de Klerk being the only ones to take wickets. The scoreboard showed a promising start for India with Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh still unbeaten at the crease.

