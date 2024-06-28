Left Menu

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon Invest in Kochi FC: A New Era for Kerala Football

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon have acquired significant stakes in Kochi FC, set to compete in the Super League Kerala. This investment aims to boost football at both grassroots and professional levels. Season One starts in August, featuring six teams from various towns in Kerala.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:48 IST
Prithviraj Sukumaran
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon have taken a significant step in the sports industry by acquiring major stakes in Kochi FC. The team will compete in the upcoming Super League Kerala (SLK) Football Championship.

Season One of the 60-day SLK will kick off at the end of August, comprising six franchises, including Kochi FC. The participating teams hail from Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kannur, and Malappuram.

In a statement, SLK indicated Prithviraj's optimism for the inaugural season, emphasizing its potential to enhance football from grassroots to professional levels in football-enthusiastic Kerala. He stressed the creation of opportunities for deserving and emerging players.

Super League Kerala CEO Mathew Joseph praised Prithviraj's involvement, noting it would energize youth and bring a unique entertainment and sports fusion in Kerala.

Supriya Menon, reacting to this development, highlighted her strong support for a premier sports event in Kerala. She hopes her involvement will inspire female sports enthusiasts to attend matches live at the stadiums.

KFA president Navas Meeran commented on the boost such investments provide to Kerala's football and sports economy. Other co-owners of Kochi FC include Nasly Mohammed, Praveesh Kuzhipally, Shameem Backer, and Mohammed Shyjal.

