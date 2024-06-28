Epic T20 World Cup Final: India vs South Africa

In an exciting turn of events, New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney and England's Richard Illingworth have been appointed as the on-field umpires for the T20 World Cup final, pitting India against South Africa.

The road to the final saw India overcoming the defending champions England with an emphatic 68-run victory in the semifinals held at Providence, Guyana. On the other end, South Africa secured their spot with a dominant nine-wicket win over Afghanistan in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Regarding the officials, Richard Kettleborough will take the mantle of TV umpire, while Rod Tucker steps in as the fourth umpire. Additionally, Richie Richardson will serve as the match referee. This monumental clash will be hosted at the prestigious Kensington Oval, a venue that last hosted a T20 World Cup final in 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)