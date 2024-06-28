Left Menu

Haryana's Track Stars Shine Bright at National Inter-State Athletics Championships

Olympic-bound Kiran Pahal of Haryana clinched the women's 400m gold at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships, matching her Paris Games qualifying time. Compatriots Deepanshi, Jyothika Sri Danda, and Parvej Khan also put up commendable performances, while Gurindervir Singh and SS Sneha emerged as the fastest man and woman respectively.

PTI | Panchkula | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:07 IST
Haryana's Track Stars Shine Bright at National Inter-State Athletics Championships
Kiran Pahal

Olympic-bound Kiran Pahal of Haryana once again stole the limelight at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships, winning the women's 400m race gold in 50.92 seconds—matching her Paris Games qualifying time. The championship showcased outstanding performances from Haryana athletes, including Deepanshi and Jyothika Sri Danda in the women's events.

Promising middle-distance runner Parvej Khan, also from Haryana, clinched the men's 1500m gold despite missing the Olympics qualifying mark. Meanwhile, Gurindervir Singh of Punjab emerged as the fastest man with a 100m dash time of 10.32 seconds.

Karnataka's SS Sneha, who clocked 11.62 seconds, was crowned the fastest woman, adding to the thrilling atmosphere of the championships. Other standout athletes included KM Deeksha and Abha Khatua, who made significant strides in their respective events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
3
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024