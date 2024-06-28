Haryana's Track Stars Shine Bright at National Inter-State Athletics Championships

Olympic-bound Kiran Pahal of Haryana once again stole the limelight at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships, winning the women's 400m race gold in 50.92 seconds—matching her Paris Games qualifying time. The championship showcased outstanding performances from Haryana athletes, including Deepanshi and Jyothika Sri Danda in the women's events.

Promising middle-distance runner Parvej Khan, also from Haryana, clinched the men's 1500m gold despite missing the Olympics qualifying mark. Meanwhile, Gurindervir Singh of Punjab emerged as the fastest man with a 100m dash time of 10.32 seconds.

Karnataka's SS Sneha, who clocked 11.62 seconds, was crowned the fastest woman, adding to the thrilling atmosphere of the championships. Other standout athletes included KM Deeksha and Abha Khatua, who made significant strides in their respective events.

