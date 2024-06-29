Andreas Mikkelsen Leads Dramatic WRC Round in Poland

Hyundai's Andreas Mikkelsen led a round of the world rally championship for the first time since 2019 on Friday after ending a disrupted first day in Poland 1.8 seconds clear of Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera. The Norwegian led from the start over the loose gravel roads in northern Poland and was 7.4 seconds clear before late stand-in Rovanpera, drafted in to replace Sebastien Ogier, and third placed Toyota team mate Elfyn Evans hit back.

The three top crews were separated by just two seconds after stages three and seven were cancelled due to spectators standing in dangerous positions, leaving drivers and other fans frustrated. "It is a shame we couldn't do more stages, but all in all a positive day," said Mikkelsen.

Hyundai's championship contender Ott Tanak retired on stage two after a deer jumped into his car's path, causing an unavoidable collision and significant damage with the car travelling at around 190kph. The Estonian and co-driver Martin Jarveoja were expected to return on Saturday after repairs.

"We were on a straight section but the time between the deer emerging from the bush and the impact was only 0.26 seconds. There was no time to react and avoid the situation," said Tanak. Hyundai's world championship leader Thierry Neuville was in seventh place.

"A really tough and challenging day. The temperature in the car was crazy, and we're pretty exhausted after a long Friday," said the Belgian, who has an 18 point lead over Tanak and Evans after six rounds.

