Colombia's Commanding Victory: Diaz, Sanchez, and Cordoba Shine in Copa America

Colombia secured a 3-0 win over Costa Rica in Group D of the Copa America, thanks to goals from Luis Diaz, Davinson Sanchez, and Jhon Cordoba. This victory advances Colombia to the quarter-finals and extends their unbeaten streak to 20 wins and five draws since March 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 05:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 05:31 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Colombia cruised to a 3-0 win over Costa Rica in Group D on Friday and booked their spot in the Copa America quarter-finals thanks to strikes from Luis Diaz, Davinson Sanchez and Jhon Cordoba. Colombia started well and took the lead in the 31st minute through Liverpool winger Diaz, who confidently converted from the penalty spot after Costa Rica goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira bundled over Cordoba in the box.

As Costa Rica pressed for an equaliser they left themselves open on the break and Colombia made them pay, with Sanchez heading home from a corner in the 59th minute before Cordoba rounded out the scoring three minutes later after being played through on goal by James Rodriguez. Colombia top their group with six points after two matches, ahead of Costa Rica and Brazil, who have one point each. Brazil play Paraguay later on Friday.

The win was Colombia's tenth consecutive victory in all competitions and maintained an impressive run of 20 wins and five draws since March 2022, with their last defeat coming in a 1-0 loss to Argentina in February 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

