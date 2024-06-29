Left Menu

Heartbreak on the Vault: Kayla DiCello's Olympic Dreams Shattered

American gymnast Kayla DiCello was injured during her vault at the U.S. Olympic trials, ending her hopes of making the U.S. team for the Paris Games. DiCello left in a wheelchair and in tears, becoming the latest in a series of injuries affecting the women's team. The five-woman U.S. team will be named on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 06:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 06:23 IST
American gymnast Kayla DiCello was injured during her vault at the U.S. Olympic trials in Minneapolis on Friday, ending her meet and hopes of making the U.S. team for the Paris Games.

DiCello left the floor in a wheelchair and in tears after landing badly in her first event of the night. "Kayla DiCello is unable to continue competition tonight after sustaining an injury on vault," USA Gymnastics said.

"Her condition is being evaluated by the medical team." DiCello is the latest in a rash of injuries that have hit the women's team in Minneapolis with a month to go until the start of the Paris Games.

Shilese Jones received medical attention after her vault landing went wrong during warmups on Friday and USA Gymnastics said she would remain in the competition but not compete on vault. Skye Blakely, who was favored to make the team, suffered an Achilles injury during training on Wednesday that took her out of the competition after she also suffered an injury at the 2021 trials that caused her to miss the Tokyo Games.

With tears streaming down her face, the 19-year-old got an ovation from the sold-out crowd at Target Center when she came out on crutches and waved to the fans. The five-woman U.S. team for Paris will be named on Sunday.

