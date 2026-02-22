Bayern's Davies Sidelined Again After Muscle Injury

Bayern Munich's star defender, Alphonso Davies, has been sidelined once again following a muscle injury incurred during the club's 3-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena. Davies, who had only recently returned to play after a prolonged knee injury, had to be substituted in the 50th minute when he collapsed unexpectedly, requiring medical attention.

The medical staff at Bayern have diagnosed Davies with a torn muscle fiber in his right hamstring. The club released a statement assuring fans of ongoing treatment, though confirming his absence from the squad for the foreseeable future. Team manager Vincent Kompany is optimistic about a relatively swift recovery period of two to four weeks.

Despite this setback, Bayern Munich continues to lead the Bundesliga table with 60 points after 23 games. They are preparing for a crucial upcoming match against their closest rivals, Borussia Dortmund. Kompany remains hopeful that Davies will soon return to reinforce the squad in their quest for continued dominance in the league.