Left Menu

Hakim Ziyech Joins Galatasaray on Free Transfer from Chelsea

Galatasaray has secured Morocco international Hakim Ziyech on a free transfer from Chelsea. The former Chelsea midfielder had initially moved to the Turkish Super League champions on loan and will now earn a net seasonal wage of 2.85 million euros for both the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 seasons.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 10:25 IST
Hakim Ziyech Joins Galatasaray on Free Transfer from Chelsea
Hakim Ziyech

Galatasaray have signed Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on a free transfer, the Turkish Super League champions said in a statement. The 31-year-old former Chelsea midfielder made a loan move to Galatasaray in a deal reportedly worth 3.6 million euros ($3.86 million) last year in August with the option to sign permanently on a free transfer if certain conditions were met.

"The football player will be paid a net seasonal wage of 2.85 million euros ($3.05 million) for the 2024-2025 season, Galatasaray said in a statement late of Friday. "In accordance with the agreement, if the conditional extension option is realised, the football player will be paid a net seasonal salary of 2.85 million euros for the 2025-2026 season."

Chelsea signed Ziyech from Ajax Amsterdam in 2020. He made 107 appearances and scored 14 goals for the club, winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Club and Club World Cup. "We thank Hakim for his efforts during his time at Chelsea and wish him well as he begins the next chapter of his career," Chelsea said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9334 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Empowering Women Worldwide: UNDP's Unstoppable Drive for Gender Equality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024