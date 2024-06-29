Left Menu

Jan Hirt's Unfortunate Crash: Tour de France Opening Mishap

Jan Hirt, a Czech cyclist, became the first rider to crash at this year's Tour de France. He fell off his bike before the start of the opening stage, resulting in three broken teeth. The accident occurred after signing the start sheet and on his way to the Soudal Quick-Step team bus.

Reuters | Florence | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:17 IST
Jan Hirt became the first rider to crash on this year's Tour de France when he came off his bike before the start of the opening stage on Saturday. The Czech rider crashed on his way to his Soudal Quick-Step team bus after signing the start sheet.

"There are 100 rules (to be respected) for the team but someone with a backpack knocked Jan Hirt down on his way from the signatures to the bus. Three broken teeth," team boss Patrick Lefevere wrote on X. The first stage is a 206-km ride from Florence to Rimini.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

