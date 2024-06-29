Jan Hirt's Unfortunate Crash: Tour de France Opening Mishap
Jan Hirt, a Czech cyclist, became the first rider to crash at this year's Tour de France. He fell off his bike before the start of the opening stage, resulting in three broken teeth. The accident occurred after signing the start sheet and on his way to the Soudal Quick-Step team bus.
29-06-2024
- Country:
- Italy
"There are 100 rules (to be respected) for the team but someone with a backpack knocked Jan Hirt down on his way from the signatures to the bus. Three broken teeth," team boss Patrick Lefevere wrote on X. The first stage is a 206-km ride from Florence to Rimini.
