Jan Hirt's Unfortunate Crash: Tour de France Opening Mishap

Jan Hirt became the first rider to crash on this year's Tour de France when he came off his bike before the start of the opening stage on Saturday. The Czech rider crashed on his way to his Soudal Quick-Step team bus after signing the start sheet.

"There are 100 rules (to be respected) for the team but someone with a backpack knocked Jan Hirt down on his way from the signatures to the bus. Three broken teeth," team boss Patrick Lefevere wrote on X. The first stage is a 206-km ride from Florence to Rimini.

