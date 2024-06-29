South Africa Trails India Despite Kapp and Luus' Heroics

Half-centuries by Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus steered South Africa to 236 for four by the close of the second day of the one-off women's Test on Saturday.

Kapp remained unbeaten on 69 off 125 balls with eight boundaries and was well-supported by Luus, who scored 65 from 164 balls, including six fours and one six.

Despite their efforts, South Africa trails by 367 runs as India posted a record-high total of 603 for six, declaring after resuming the day at 525 for four.

Brief scores: South Africa (1st Innings): 236/4 in 72 overs (Marizanne Kapp 69 not out, Sune Luus 65; Sneh Rana 3/61) vs India: 603/6 declared.

