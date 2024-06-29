Left Menu

Mary Earps Departs Manchester United for a New Challenge

England goalkeeper Mary Earps is set to leave Manchester United after five years, with speculation about a move to Paris St Germain. Earps holds the record for the most clean sheets in WSL history. Manchester United wished her well as she embarks on the next stage of her career.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:32 IST
England goalkeeper Mary Earps will leave Manchester United after five years at the club, the Women's Super League (WSL) side said on Saturday as British media reports linked her with a potential move to Paris St Germain. The former Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Reading keeper joined United in 2019 and set a WSL record by keeping 14 clean sheets in 2022-23, before helping the team to win the Women's FA Cup in 2024, their first major trophy.

The 31-year-old also holds the record for the most clean sheets in WSL history, at 56. "I have decided that it's time for a new challenge. It's a decision I've gone backwards and forwards on for some time, and is not one I've made lightly," Earps wrote on Instagram.

"The club is about to undergo a period of transition and unfortunately I don't feel it aligns with the timing of where I'm at in my career." United, in a statement, wished Earps the best of luck in the next stage of her career.

"Everyone at Manchester United would like to thank Mary for her fine service," the statement said as it announced the third major departure this week after midfielder and captain Katie Zelem and forward Lucia Garcia. Earps, who has made 50 appearances for England, missed this month's Euro 2025 qualifying match against France with a hip injury but remains in the squad for the matches against Ireland and Sweden in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

