"I hope he takes 3-4 wickets in final": Kuldeep Yadav's childhood coach, Kapil Pandey

Kuldeep Yadav's childhood coach, Kapil Pandey, is hopeful that the 'Chinaman' spinner will pick up three to four wickets against South Africa and contribute to India's triumph in the T20 World Cup final at Kensington Oval, Barbados. In almost a year, the duo of captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will feature in the final of an ICC tournament for the third time.

In the two events, the ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship, the Australians spoiled Men in Blue's party. But this time, South Africa will be there to fight for the prized accolade, and Kapil expects that the team won't make the errors that they made in the past.

"A lot of expectations are there, not only with Kuldeep but from the entire team. We expect them not to commit mistakes that we made earlier. I hope that Kuldeep will take 3-4 wickets and contribute to the win," Kapil told ANI. Kuldeep was introduced in the playing XI after India overcame the tricky surface of New York and secured their spot in the Super 8.

In the West Indies, the surfaces have been double-faced and have come in to assist the spinners. In four matches, Kuldeep has exploited the situation, has left the opposition batters speechless and has ten wickets to his name at an average of 9.40 and an economy of 5.87. He has been a crucial cog in India's machinery as they aim to end their T20 World Cup trophy hiatus. Under the captaincy of their superstar skipper Rohit Sharma, the entire squad has clicked flawlessly and fired on all cylinders to soar to an undefeated record thus far in the T20 World Cup.

Squads: India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton. (ANI)

