Indian Men's Hockey Team Eyes Podium Finish at Paris Olympics: Rasquinha

Former Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha underscored the pressing need for the national men's team to curb unnecessary penalty corners if they wish to clinch a podium finish at the forthcoming Paris Olympics. Rasquinha expressed these views during a recent panel discussion organized by the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai.

Highlighting India's challenging placement in Pool B, alongside formidable teams like defending champions Belgium and Australia, Rasquinha emphasized, "In the Australia series and recent FIH Pro League matches, conceding too many penalty corners has been a recurring issue." He urged the team to adopt a collective approach to both defense and attack.

Rasquinha also pointed out the crucial roles of goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and defenders, especially under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh. "To win tournaments, we need a solid defense and an outstanding keeper. Much depends on Sreejesh and the backline," he said, citing the high-tempo playing style of teams like Australia as a model for India to disrupt their opponents.

