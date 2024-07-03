Melbourne Stars sign South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp on three-year deal

Melbourne Stars on Wednesday announced the signing of South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp on a three-year deal in the new Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season. Kapp has played for South Africa in all three formats, totalling more than 240 appearances. The 34-year-old has also played in more than 180 T20 domestic cricket matches, including stints with the Sixers, Thunder, and Scorchers in the Hundred, and the WBBL. In the inaugural WBBL Overseas Player Draft held last year, she was chosen by the Thunder with the first overall pick.

"Marizanne is one of the best all-rounders in the world with an outstanding record at both domestic and international level," Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch said in an official statement. "As well as her talents with both bat and ball she will add invaluable experience to our young squad in our quest to be among the challengers for WBBL|10," Crouch added.

Additionally, Kapp has played for the Perth Scorchers, where she won Player of the Final in the 2021-22 season, and the Sydney Sixers, where she participated in back-to-back championships. Earlier this year, Kapp was a major part of South Africa's tour of Australia, when she scored 75 runs and took 3 for 12 at North Sydney Oval in their first ODI victory over the home team.

"I've been working with JB (Jonathan Batty) for a couple of years and then obviously working with Meg was a big factor for me moving, I like they way they work. I feel like the first couple of Big Bashs, we played a lot more in the bigger stadiums, I absolutely love bowling at the MCG," Kapp said. "I feel like the women's game deserves to be played on those big grounds so I can't wait to get out there," she added. (ANI)

