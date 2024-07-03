Left Menu

Cricket Legend Sir Geoffrey Boycott Battles Throat Cancer Again

Renowned cricketer Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been diagnosed with throat cancer for a second time and is set to undergo surgery soon. The 83-year-old, known for his successful cricket and media career, faces a challenging path ahead, having previously battled the disease in 2002.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:33 IST
Renowned cricketer Sir Geoffrey Boycott has once again been diagnosed with throat cancer. The 83-year-old English cricket legend is slated to undergo surgery in two weeks to treat the illness.

In a statement to 'The Telegraph', Boycott shared, ''I have had various scans and biopsies, leading to the diagnosis of throat cancer. I will need an operation.''

First diagnosed with the disease in 2002, Boycott battled courageously with the support of his family. He retired from cricket in 1982 and later became a respected commentator for BBC until 2020.

