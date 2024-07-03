Triumphant Homecoming: Team India Celebrates T20 World Cup Victory with Grand Felicitation

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team will be celebrated with an open bus road show followed by a grand felicitation ceremony at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The team's arrival in New Delhi is scheduled for Thursday morning at 6:20 am, after departing from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport on a special chartered flight, Air India Champions 24 World Cup.

Hurricane Beryl caused delays, but the squad, its support staff, families, board officials, and traveling Indian media eventually departed Barbados early Wednesday morning.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed, "The team has left from Barbados on a special Air India flight hired by the BCCI. The Indian journalists who were stuck there are also coming on the same flight along with BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah, who are overseeing the arrangements."

The flight is expected to land at Delhi airport at 6 am, with a meeting with PM Narendra Modi set for 11 am at his residence. The team will then fly to Mumbai for the ceremonial event.

A road show from Nariman Point in an open bus will be followed by a ceremony honoring and felicitating the players with a Rs 125 crore prize, as announced.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah invited fans to join the victory parade on Thursday evening via social media, while captain Rohit Sharma also took to social media to welcome fans to the celebrations.

A similar road show took place 14 years ago after Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team won the 2007 World T20 final against Pakistan.

This time, Rohit Sharma led his team to victory with a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Kensington Oval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)