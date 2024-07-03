Thrilling Third Day: Gauff Takes the Court, Murray & Raducanu in Mixed Doubles
The third day of Wimbledon saw American Coco Gauff facing Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni, with rain causing delays. Highlights included Murray and Raducanu teaming up for mixed doubles and Novak Djokovic advancing. Andy Murray competes in men's doubles with his brother after withdrawing from singles due to a back issue.
Highlights of the third day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (times GMT): 1205 GAUFF FACES QUALIFIER TODONI
American second seed Coco Gauff started the second-round action on Court One against Romanian 19-year-old qualifier Anca Todoni after rain had delayed play on the outside courts. READ MORE:
1010 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN The start of play on the outside courts was delayed due to rain.
1130 MURRAY, RADUCANU TO PLAY MIXED DOUBLES Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will team up with 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, 21, in the mixed doubles after the British duo were awarded a wildcard.
Murray is also competing in the men's doubles with his brother Jamie, a seven-times Grand Slam doubles champion, after pulling out of his singles opener against Czech Tomas Machac on Tuesday due to a back problem.
