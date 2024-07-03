It means the world to me: India batter Suryakumar Yadav on winning T20 WC 2024

Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav said that winning the T20 World Cup meant the world to him. The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious trophy after beating South Africa by seven runs. Suryakumar Yadav received the Fielder Medal of the Match of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 after he made a stunning catch on the long-off to remove David Miller from the crease. Miller's dismissal helped India to make a comeback in the game and win the crucial game by seven runs.

Speaking to Revsportz, Suryakumar said that he always tried to do well for the country and make a difference in the squad. "This world title has always meant the world to me. That's why you play the sport. You want to do well for your country, make a difference to the team, be counted when it matters. That's what I have always tried to do. It means the world to me you know. To see so many people happy, to see family members happy, to see fans happy, you know you have done something special. But I don't think we have all soaked in yet. We are still in Barbados and only after we reach India will we really know what this means. I can then tell you more but I can surely say it has given me a sense of tremendous satisfaction," Suryakumar said.

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs. Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs. Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)