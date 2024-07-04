Triumphant T20 World Cup Champions Return to Heroic Welcome

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team touched down to a heroic reception on Thursday, as fans braved the rain and heavy security measures to greet their idols at the airport.

The jubilant supporters, armed with placards and waving the national flag, celebrated the team's triumph over South Africa in the final held in Bridgetown last week. The team's return was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl in Barbados, but the BCCI arranged a special charter flight to bring them home.

Despite heavy security at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the fans' spirits remained undampened. Players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, acknowledged the crowd with waves and smiles. After meeting the Prime Minister, the team will head to Mumbai for a victory parade and a ceremony at Wankhede Stadium, rekindling memories of past wins under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

