Rohan Bopanna Advances in Wimbledon Men's Doubles with Matthew Ebden

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australia’s Matthew Ebden moved into the second round of the Wimbledon men’s doubles after defeating Robin Haas and Sander Arends. The pair will face Germany’s Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen next. Other Indian contenders, Sumit Nagal and N Sriram Balaji, had mixed results.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-07-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 09:49 IST
India's Rohan Bopanna and Australian partner Matthew Ebden secured a commanding win to move into the second round of the Wimbledon men's doubles event. They defeated Robin Haas and Sander Arends 7-5, 6-4, completing the match in an hour and 11 minutes despite rain delays.

Currently seeded second and reigning Australian Open champions, Bopanna and Ebden are set to face Germany's Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen in the next round. The duo had made it to the semifinals in last year's Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, India's Sumit Nagal and Serbian partner Dusan Lajovic were eliminated in their first round, losing to Spaniards Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar. However, more Indian representation persists with N Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri scheduled to play later in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

