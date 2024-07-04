Left Menu

Diplomatic Clash over Turkey Soccer Star's Controversial Goal Celebration

Turkish soccer player Merih Demiral's controversial gesture during the European Championship has sparked a diplomatic row between Turkey and Germany. Demiral made a hand sign associated with the ultra-nationalist group Gray Wolves after scoring, prompting German officials to call for a UEFA investigation. Turkey sees the backlash as xenophobic.

PTI | Leipzig | Updated: 04-07-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 10:03 IST
Diplomatic Clash over Turkey Soccer Star's Controversial Goal Celebration
  • Country:
  • Germany

A controversial gesture made by Turkey's player Merih Demiral at the European Championship has ignited a diplomatic conflict between Turkey and Germany.

Turkey summoned the German ambassador to protest German interior minister Nancy Faeser's condemnation of Demiral's goal celebration, which featured a hand sign linked to the ultra-nationalist Gray Wolves. Demiral's gesture, which followed his second goal in Turkey's 2-1 win over Austria, has led to calls from Faeser for UEFA to punish the player. 'The symbols of Turkish right-wing extremists have no place in our stadiums,' Faeser said, labelling the gesture as 'extreme right' and associated with 'terror, fascism.' UEFA has since announced an investigation into Demiral's actions.

Turkey has responded in defense of Demiral, with officials describing the backlash as xenophobic and politically motivated. Omer Celik, spokesperson for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party, called the responses 'unacceptable,' while Turkey's Foreign Ministry highlighted that the gesture is not banned in Germany and emphasized the player's national pride. Demiral defended his actions, stating, 'It has to do with this Turkish identity because I'm very proud to be a Turk.'

The Gray Wolves, originally founded as the youth wing of Turkey's far-right Nationalist Movement Party, has a controversial history and is monitored by Germany's federal domestic agency. The group's hand sign has been banned in France and Austria. As the investigation continues, Turkey prepares for its next match against the Netherlands in Berlin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024