Diplomatic Clash over Turkey Soccer Star's Controversial Goal Celebration

A controversial gesture made by Turkey's player Merih Demiral at the European Championship has ignited a diplomatic conflict between Turkey and Germany.

Turkey summoned the German ambassador to protest German interior minister Nancy Faeser's condemnation of Demiral's goal celebration, which featured a hand sign linked to the ultra-nationalist Gray Wolves. Demiral's gesture, which followed his second goal in Turkey's 2-1 win over Austria, has led to calls from Faeser for UEFA to punish the player. 'The symbols of Turkish right-wing extremists have no place in our stadiums,' Faeser said, labelling the gesture as 'extreme right' and associated with 'terror, fascism.' UEFA has since announced an investigation into Demiral's actions.

Turkey has responded in defense of Demiral, with officials describing the backlash as xenophobic and politically motivated. Omer Celik, spokesperson for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party, called the responses 'unacceptable,' while Turkey's Foreign Ministry highlighted that the gesture is not banned in Germany and emphasized the player's national pride. Demiral defended his actions, stating, 'It has to do with this Turkish identity because I'm very proud to be a Turk.'

The Gray Wolves, originally founded as the youth wing of Turkey's far-right Nationalist Movement Party, has a controversial history and is monitored by Germany's federal domestic agency. The group's hand sign has been banned in France and Austria. As the investigation continues, Turkey prepares for its next match against the Netherlands in Berlin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)