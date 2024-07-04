Record-Breaking Viewership for U.S. Soccer Despite Copa America Exit

The United States failed on the pitch at the Copa America, exiting the tournament in the group stages, but public interest in the squad was high. The team's group-stage finale, a 1-0 loss to Uruguay on Monday that knocked the U.S. out, attracted an average of 3.78 million viewers on FS1.

According to Fox Sports, that was the largest audience to see a non-World Cup soccer match on FS1 and the highest-ever English-language viewership total in the United States for a Copa America match. The previous Copa America record was 3.19 million viewers for the United States' 2-0 victory over Bolivia on June 23.

Viewership for the Uruguay match, held in Kansas City, Missouri, topped out at 4.87 million in the late stages. Overall, Copa America viewership through Monday, with matches on Fox, FS1 and FS2, was averaging 1.1 million viewers, a huge increase from the 216,000 average for the tournament's most recent edition in 2021.

The only other time the Copa America was held in the United States, in 2016, the average U.S. viewership was 774,000. The Copa America quarter-finals run from Thursday through Saturday, with the semi-finals set for Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The final will be contested on July 14 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

