Tennis Titans Set Sights on Paris Olympics Glory

Top tennis players like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray are set to compete at the Paris Olympics. Alongside them are other major champions like Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek, and Carlos Alcaraz. The event is scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 4 at Roland Garros.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:49 IST
Top tennis icons Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray have confirmed their participation in the Paris Olympics, according to the entry list released by the International Tennis Federation on Thursday. Also notable is Daniil Medvedev, who'll compete as a 'neutral' athlete due to geopolitical tensions involving Russia and Ukraine.

Both Djokovic and Murray, aged 37, and Nadal, 38, have multiple Grand Slam titles, with Djokovic holding a record 24 majors but missing an Olympic gold. Nadal, with 22 titles, boasts golds in singles (2008) and doubles (2016). Murray, with three major titles and two consecutive Olympic golds in singles, plans to retire post the Paris Games, where matches will be held on Roland Garros' iconic clay courts from July 27 to August 4.

The women's lineup includes world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 2 Coco Gauff, and No. 4 Elena Rybakina. Notably absent is Aryna Sabalenka, who, like Medvedev, would have competed neutrally due to Belarus' support for Russia. Standout names among other entrants include Tokyo gold medalist Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Stan Wawrinka, Naomi Osaka, and Caroline Wozniacki. Lebanon makes its tennis debut with singles player Benjamin Hassan and doubles partner Hady Habib.

