UEFA Disciplinary Actions: Bans and Fines Amid Controversy

Europe's football governing body, UEFA, has issued disciplinary actions involving prominent players. Turkish soccer player Merih Demiral received a two-match ban for making a politically-charged 'wolf' gesture.

In a separate incident, England's Jude Bellingham has been fined 30,000 euros ($32,469) and is facing a one-match suspension on probation for a gesture made after a Euro 2024 match.

The sanctions underscore UEFA's commitment to maintaining decorum and addressing actions deemed inappropriate within the sport.