UEFA Disciplinary Actions: Bans and Fines Amid Controversy
UEFA has imposed a two-match ban on Turkish player Merih Demiral for a politically-charged celebration and fined England's Jude Bellingham 30,000 euros for a crotch-grabbing gesture. Bellingham's suspension is under a one-year probation. The disciplinary actions highlight the governing body's stance against indecent conduct in sports.
Europe's football governing body, UEFA, has issued disciplinary actions involving prominent players. Turkish soccer player Merih Demiral received a two-match ban for making a politically-charged 'wolf' gesture.
In a separate incident, England's Jude Bellingham has been fined 30,000 euros ($32,469) and is facing a one-match suspension on probation for a gesture made after a Euro 2024 match.
The sanctions underscore UEFA's commitment to maintaining decorum and addressing actions deemed inappropriate within the sport.
