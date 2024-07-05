Jude Bellingham Escapes Immediate Ban Despite Offensive Gesture in Win Over Slovakia
Jude Bellingham, the England midfielder, has avoided an immediate ban following an offensive gesture during a win over Slovakia. UEFA imposed a one-game ban that's not immediately enforced, with a probationary period of one year. Bellingham will be available for England's game against Switzerland and has been fined 30,000 euros.
England midfielder Jude Bellingham has successfully dodged an immediate ban after making an offensive gesture during his team's victory over Slovakia.
Following the match, UEFA imposed a one-game ban, which will not be enforced immediately and is subject to a one-year probationary period. This means Bellingham will be available for England's upcoming semifinal qualifier against Switzerland on Saturday.
In addition to the ban, the Real Madrid star has been fined 30,000 euros ($32,500) for violating the basic rules of decent conduct in the Slovakia game. UEFA found Bellingham's actions, which involved gesturing towards his crotch after scoring a crucial overhead kick, offensive.
Bellingham, however, has dismissed any negative intent behind his gesture, stating it was directed at close friends present at the game. "Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight," he clarified on social media platform X.
Additionally, England has been fined 11,000 euros ($11,900) by UEFA for crowd disturbances and the use of fireworks during the same match.
