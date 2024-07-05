Left Menu

Jude Bellingham Escapes Immediate Ban Despite Offensive Gesture in Win Over Slovakia

Jude Bellingham, the England midfielder, has avoided an immediate ban following an offensive gesture during a win over Slovakia. UEFA imposed a one-game ban that's not immediately enforced, with a probationary period of one year. Bellingham will be available for England's game against Switzerland and has been fined 30,000 euros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Duesseldorf | Updated: 05-07-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 16:46 IST
Jude Bellingham Escapes Immediate Ban Despite Offensive Gesture in Win Over Slovakia
Jude Bellingham

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has successfully dodged an immediate ban after making an offensive gesture during his team's victory over Slovakia.

Following the match, UEFA imposed a one-game ban, which will not be enforced immediately and is subject to a one-year probationary period. This means Bellingham will be available for England's upcoming semifinal qualifier against Switzerland on Saturday.

In addition to the ban, the Real Madrid star has been fined 30,000 euros ($32,500) for violating the basic rules of decent conduct in the Slovakia game. UEFA found Bellingham's actions, which involved gesturing towards his crotch after scoring a crucial overhead kick, offensive.

Bellingham, however, has dismissed any negative intent behind his gesture, stating it was directed at close friends present at the game. "Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight," he clarified on social media platform X.

Additionally, England has been fined 11,000 euros ($11,900) by UEFA for crowd disturbances and the use of fireworks during the same match.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024