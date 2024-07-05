Harmanpreet Leads India in T20 Clash Against South Africa
India's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bowl first against South Africa in the opening women’s T20I. India aims to continue their dominance after winning the ODIs and the solo Test. The match features top players from both sides, promising an exciting contest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
India's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the opening women's T20I here on Friday. This match marks the beginning of the T20 segment of the multi-format series, where India aims to maintain their dominance after a clean sweep in the ODIs and the one-off Test.
The Indian squad includes top names like Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues, alongside key players such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, and Deepti Sharma.
South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, also fields a strong lineup featuring talents like Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon, ensuring a highly competitive fixture.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Curfew in Odisha's Balasore Relaxed for Essential Shopping Amid Group Clash Tensions
Senior BJP leader Surama Padhy elected unopposed as Speaker of Odisha Assembly.
Surama Padhy Elected Speaker of Odisha Assembly Unopposed
Surama Padhy Elected Unopposed as Speaker of Odisha Assembly
Tata Steel and Odisha Unite for Sustainable Agriculture