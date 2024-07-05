Left Menu

Thrilling Start: South Africa Shines in First Women's T20I Against India

The first Women's T20I match between India and South Africa saw South Africa taking a commanding position, scoring 189 for four in 20 overs. Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, and Marizanne Kapp were standout performers. Indian bowlers struggled, with Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav each taking two wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:32 IST
In a thrilling start to the series, South Africa showcased their prowess in the first Women's T20I match against India on Friday. The scoreboard revealed a strong performance from the South African side, posting 189 for four wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Batting first, Laura Wolvaardt scored 33, while Tazmin Brits led the charge with a solid 81 runs. Marizanne Kapp also contributed significantly with 57 runs. Despite the efforts of Indian bowlers Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav, who took two wickets each, South Africa's batters held firm.

India's bowlers, including Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma, and Asha Sobhana, struggled to contain the runs, resulting in a challenging start to the match. The fall of wickets at intervals of 50, 146, 184, and 189 highlighted South Africa's dominant stance in this high-stakes encounter.

