England Faces Swiss Challenge in Euro Quarterfinals

England will face Switzerland in the quarterfinals of the European Championship on Saturday. England, criticized for underperforming against Slovakia, secured an extra-time win, while Switzerland stunned many by ousting defending champions Italy. The victor of this match will proceed to the semifinals to meet either the Netherlands or Turkey. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) in Duesseldorf.

England's quarterfinal journey is its fourth under manager Gareth Southgate, who has previously led the team to two wins out of three. His cautious tactics have sparked criticism, even resulting in fans throwing plastic cups at him during the group stage.

Jude Bellingham's dramatic last-minute overhead kick to push the Slovakia game into extra time has become one of Euro 2024's standout moments. Defender John Stones stated that this moment of survival instilled new confidence within the team.

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin has garnered praise for his tactical acumen, particularly after outclassing an Italian squad replete with household names in the last 16.

Bellingham escaped an immediate ban from UEFA, although he was fined 30,000 euros ($32,500) for an allegedly crude gesture during the Slovakia game. Defender Marc Guéhi is suspended, while various England and Swiss players face possible one-game bans if booked in this match. Captain Granit Xhaka remains fit for Switzerland.

This game also marks Southgate's 100th in charge, with his contract set to expire after the tournament. Switzerland hasn't beaten England in 43 years, and it's only the third time the Swiss team has reached a major quarterfinal.

England defender John Stones reflected on their journey, stating, 'The other night, I thought we were going home after 60 minutes. To change that mindset and keep believing has a lot of power. We should take great confidence from this.'

Swiss defender Fabian Schär added, 'No matter their past performances, England has a lot of quality and can hurt opponents at any time. We need to be prepared.'