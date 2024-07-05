Record-Breaking Ticket Sales from India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced an unprecedented surge in ticket sales from India for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. According to CA's official statement, the excitement surrounding the fierce rivalry between India and Australia has led to a record-breaking sixfold increase in tickets bought by Indian fans compared to last season.

The Boxing Day Test has witnessed a tenfold increase in ticket sales to Indian purchasers compared to the same period in the 2018/19 season. Joel Morrison, General Manager of Events and Operations at Cricket Australia, expressed his delight by stating, "We are thrilled to see so many Indian fans planning to travel to Australia for the NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. They can expect a very warm welcome here. We are committed to providing an enjoyable and memorable experience for everyone attending, and we're confident this series will be remembered for many years to come."

Bringing a special touch to the experience, Cricket Australia is introducing Indian Fan Zones for the first time in a Test series in Australia. These specially designed zones aim to create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for Indian supporters, fostering a sense of community and celebration among fans at all venues during the series. Additionally, there is a strong demand from corporate groups travelling from India, particularly for Hospitality and Premium Experience packages for the Boxing Day Test.

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with the First Test, a day match, at Perth Stadium from November 22 to November 26. The Second Test will take place at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10 in an exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. Following this, fans will focus on The Gabba in Brisbane for the Third Test, scheduled as a day match from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26-30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its climax. The Fifth Test, scheduled to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney from January 3 to 7, promises a dramatic conclusion to an exciting match. (ANI)