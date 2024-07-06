Left Menu

Gennady Golovkin: Ready for Return in Saudi-Backed Boxing League

Former world champion Gennady Golovkin remains in peak form and is open to returning to the ring through a new Saudi-backed boxing league. Talks are ongoing to establish the league, which could reshape the sport. Golovkin highlights the importance of maintaining boxing in future Olympic Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 02:29 IST
Former middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin has announced he remains at the peak of his form and is open to offers from a newly proposed Saudi-backed boxing league. Golovkin, who has 42 wins with 37 by knockout, 2 losses, and a draw, has not officially retired and last fought Canelo Alvarez in 2022. Speaking to Reuters, he expressed readiness for the right offer, saying, 'Would I be interested in an interesting offer? Yeah, we have a lot of interest here. I would say, never say never.'

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is in discussions with major boxing promoters like Matchroom Boxing and Golden Boy Promotions to create a league valued at an estimated $4-5 billion. This investment follows Saudi Arabia's ventures into golf, Formula 1, and football, potentially transforming boxing's competitive landscape.

Golovkin, recently appointed president of the Kazakhstan Olympic Committee, emphasizes another critical battle: ensuring boxing remains part of the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games. Following the IOC's withdrawal of recognition from the International Boxing Association (IBA) due to governance and ethical issues, national federations must decide on a new governing body or risk boxing's exclusion from future Olympics. 'To me, this issue is paramount,' said Golovkin, highlighting the sport's significance for the next generation of boxers.

