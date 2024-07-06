Brighton & Hove Albion Secure Dutch Talent Mats Wieffer
Mats Wieffer, a Dutch international midfielder, has agreed to a five-year deal with Brighton & Hove Albion from Feyenoord Rotterdam. The undisclosed fee is reported to be around £25 million. Wieffer brings significant experience, having played in the Champions League and Eredivisie, along with international appearances for the Netherlands.
Brighton & Hove Albion has officially signed Netherlands international Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord Rotterdam on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday.
The 24-year-old midfielder agreed to an undisclosed fee, which local media estimates at £25 million ($32.02 million). Wieffer is renowned for his Champions League and Eredivisie performances.
David Weir, club's technical director, praised Wieffer, stating, 'He has a lot of Champions League and Eredivisie experience and has developed into one of the best deep-lying midfielders in Europe.' Wieffer scored nine goals and made 11 assists in 79 appearances for Feyenoord.
