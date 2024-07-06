Brighton & Hove Albion Secure Dutch Talent Mats Wieffer

Brighton & Hove Albion has officially signed Netherlands international Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord Rotterdam on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 24-year-old midfielder agreed to an undisclosed fee, which local media estimates at £25 million ($32.02 million). Wieffer is renowned for his Champions League and Eredivisie performances.

David Weir, club's technical director, praised Wieffer, stating, 'He has a lot of Champions League and Eredivisie experience and has developed into one of the best deep-lying midfielders in Europe.' Wieffer scored nine goals and made 11 assists in 79 appearances for Feyenoord.