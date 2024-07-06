Left Menu

Brighton & Hove Albion Secure Dutch Talent Mats Wieffer

Mats Wieffer, a Dutch international midfielder, has agreed to a five-year deal with Brighton & Hove Albion from Feyenoord Rotterdam. The undisclosed fee is reported to be around £25 million. Wieffer brings significant experience, having played in the Champions League and Eredivisie, along with international appearances for the Netherlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 04:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 04:52 IST
Brighton & Hove Albion Secure Dutch Talent Mats Wieffer

Brighton & Hove Albion has officially signed Netherlands international Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord Rotterdam on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 24-year-old midfielder agreed to an undisclosed fee, which local media estimates at £25 million ($32.02 million). Wieffer is renowned for his Champions League and Eredivisie performances.

David Weir, club's technical director, praised Wieffer, stating, 'He has a lot of Champions League and Eredivisie experience and has developed into one of the best deep-lying midfielders in Europe.' Wieffer scored nine goals and made 11 assists in 79 appearances for Feyenoord.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024